PIC: Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she poses with her 'huge admirer' badminton sensation Chirag Shetty

Actress Alia Bhatt and badminton player Chirag Shetty crossed paths at a recent event in Delhi, capturing a moment of shared joy as they posed together for a delightful picture.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt commands a widespread fanbase and a legion of admirers, owing to her stellar performances and undeniable charm. This sentiment held true when Alia encountered Indian badminton sensation Chirag Shetty at a recent event, where she discovered yet another admirer in him. The duo shared a delightful moment, immortalized in a picture-perfect pose.

Alia Bhatt and Chirag Shetty unite for a happy picture

On Saturday, November 3, Alia Bhatt graced an event in Delhi, engaging in an insightful conversation about her work and business. Sportsperson Chirag Shetty, also part of the event, shared a delightful photo with the talented actress. In the image, Alia radiates beauty in a magenta-colored co-ord set, complemented by silver earrings. Her makeup is tastefully minimal, and her hair is elegantly styled in a bun. 

Standing beside her, Chirag dons a black t-shirt and pants, and the pair is seen beaming with smiles. Expressing his admiration, Chirag wrote, "Pleasure meeting you @aliaabhatt! Have always been a huge admirer of your work :)." Have a look!

