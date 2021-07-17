PIC: Alia Bhatt keeps a piece of Ranbir Kapoor close to her at all time; Here's how

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a glimpse of her toned body post her morning workout session. However, the photo had a connection with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and it has left fans in awe.

Actress began her Saturday with a workout session and gave the weekend a healthy start. The Gully Boy star's recent photo on her social media handle gave us a glimpse of how she is keeping up with her fitness routine while staying at home. However, her photo also gave away how she keeps a piece of beau close to her heart and well, it has grabbed all the attention. While Ranbir is away in New Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan's film, there's a special way Alia has kept him close.

Well, wondering how? Alia's phone cover that is visible in her recent mirror selfie has the number '8' printed with a heart next to it. '8' happens to be Ranbir's favourite number and well, that's how the actress seems to have her beau close to her at all times. From Ranbir's football jersey number to his car's number plate, all put his love for number '8' on display. Now, it looks like Alia too is in awe of it. In the photo, Alia is seen standing in front of the mirror in a cozy corner of her house whilst flaunting her post workout toned body. She is seen clad in a blue athleisure set.

Take a look:

This is not the first time that fans have noticed Alia's love for Ranbir's favourite number '8'. Previously, Alia had done a 'True or False' session on social media where a fan had asked her about love for '8'. Sharing a video in which she made a heart with her hands and blushed, Alia professed her love for the number and indirectly for her beau Ranbir on social media.

Well, this surely has left fans excited for the couple. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently in New Delhi for his shoot with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. On the other hand, Alia is in the city. On the work front, the couple will be seen together in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is one of the biggest and most anticipated films in Bollywood. Besides this, Alia has RRR, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

