PIC: Alia Bhatt rocks a neon one shouldered dress in a cozy picture with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

A good outfit hits different when you get amazing pictures. And if you get that one great pic with your best friend - ah it is a dream come true! B-Town celebs are usually blessed with numerous pretty shots together (something we are all envious of!) This time around, it was Alia Bhatt and her friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who shared beautiful pap together on Akansha’s stories. The two looked absolutely supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and we can’t keep calm!

In the pic shared by Akansha Ranjan on her stories, the two girlfriends combined the best of both worlds with their attires. Alia sported a neon one-shouldered shimmery short dress that fit her like a glove and had her hair pulled up in a sleek pony. It was her fit for RRR promotions on the Kapil Sharma Show. Akansha was the epitope of elegance in her knitwear black dress. Her hair was left open and she wore dramatic pearl earrings that enhanced recently the two attended their friend Meghna Goyal’s wedding. Alia was also one of the bridesmaids at Anushka’s (Akansha’s sister) wedding.

Check Akansha's story:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia has a lot of projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR. Moreover, she will also be playing the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to make its theatrical release in February 2022. Recently, she wrapped up the Delhi leg of shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

