PIC: Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrates her birthday with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar & Farah Khan

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been currently filming for their forthcoming venture together ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in Delhi with director Karan Johar and maverick choreographer Farah Khan. Designer Manish Malhotra, who is also an integral part of the film took to Instagram and shared a picture with the entire cast and crew of the film. Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her birthday alongside Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Manish, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others. The happy faces in the picture can be seen being in the festive mood to celebrate the birthday.

Alia Bhatt during the day had shared an adorable monochrome picture on Instagram where she can be seen giving a hug to Shaheen. Calling Shaheen her 'safe and happy place', Alia expressed her gratitude via the note. Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child, I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

Take a look:

Soni Razdan also took to Instagram and penned a note for Shaheen. She wrote, “A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday. Happy Birthday my sweetness and light, Your love and perfection makes everything light, The day you were born the sun shone so bright,. And in more ways than one day never became night(Ha ha you know what I mean right About babies who don’t sleep in the night) What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million. You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you’ll ever know. So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go.”

