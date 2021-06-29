PIC: Alia Bhatt says ‘My Date Today’ is the script of Darlings; Initiates Day 1 of 40 day fitness challenge

Alia Bhatt is starting preparation for her upcoming film Darlings. The actress begins a 40 day fitness challenge. Scroll further to check out the picture.

is one of the busiest actresses working in the Hindi film industry. She recently wrapped up the principal photography of her upcoming magnum opus ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, which read, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!"

Alia Bhatt recently occurred in a beautiful picture posted by captioned “My world” with both Ranbir and Alia being a part of the frame. Alia, who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media took to Instagram and posted a picture of the script of her forthcoming venture ‘Darlings’, which is co-produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings star Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma amongst others in the lead role. Alia wrote a quirky caption along with the picture of the script and wrote, “My Date Today”. She also posted a picture of initiating a 40 day fitness challenge.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in some of the biggest upcoming ventures being made in India. She has the titular role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for making period epics. Previously she was going to start ‘Inshallah’ with him co-starring but the project fell through. She will be seen gracing the silver screen opposite beau for the first time in Brahmastra. She is playing a crucial role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic ‘RRR’.

