PIC: Alia Bhatt says ‘My Date Today’ is the script of Darlings; Initiates Day 1 of 40 day fitness challenge

Alia Bhatt is starting preparation for her upcoming film Darlings. The actress begins a 40 day fitness challenge. Scroll further to check out the picture.
84200 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt shares Darlings script and fitness challenge on Instagram
Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses working in the Hindi film industry. She recently wrapped up the principal photography of her upcoming magnum opus ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, which read, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!" 

Alia Bhatt recently occurred in a beautiful picture posted by Neetu Kapoor captioned “My world” with both Ranbir and Alia being a part of the frame. Alia, who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media took to Instagram and posted a picture of the script of her forthcoming venture ‘Darlings’, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings star Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma amongst others in the lead role. Alia wrote a quirky caption along with the picture of the script and wrote, “My Date Today”. She also posted a picture of initiating a 40 day fitness challenge. 

Take a look at the posts:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in some of the biggest upcoming ventures being made in India. She has the titular role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for making period epics. Previously she was going to start ‘Inshallah’ with him co-starring Salman Khan but the project fell through. She will be seen gracing the silver screen opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra. She is playing a crucial role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic ‘RRR’. 

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara in a perfect PIC sum up Neetu Kapoor's 'world'

Credits :Alia Bhatt InstagramImage Credit: Instagram

