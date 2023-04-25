PIC: Alia Bhatt's 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel has daughter Raha's connection; Actress REACTS

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in the town, jetted off to Dubai on Monday night. She was seen making a chic appearance at the Mumbai airport. The actress was even seen posing with her little fans before entering the gate. Post landing in Dubai, Alia took to social media and gave a glimpse of the sweet welcome that she received at her hotel. She was excited to see the welcome note as it had her daughter Raha's connection.

Alia Bhatt gets a 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel

Alia is often seen travelling with her daughter Raha. Recently, she went to Kashmir to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the actress took her daughter along with her. This time, it seems like Alia travelled alone while Raha is in Mumbai with her daddy cool, Ranbir Kapoor. The hotel where Alia is staying at, made sure that she doesn't miss her munchkin too much. They wrote an adorable welcome note for her that read, "Raha's here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!" Alia shared a boomerang video that featured a white bathrobe with Raha's name on it.

Along with it, Alia wrote, "mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome." Have a look:

Meanwhile, before leaving for Dubai, Alia posted a beautiful picture of Ranbir and Raha on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Ranbir and Raha were seen enjoying their father-daughter moment. Along with it, she wrote, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world."

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The new mommy will also be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

