PIC: Ameesha Patel happily poses with Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma after leveling mismanagement allegations

Gadar 2 starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol is set to release next month. The actress is all set to reprise her role as Sakina with Sunny as Tara Singh. Both of them worked together in Gadar which was a super hit at the box office. But amid this, a few days ago, Ameesha made some serious allegations against Gadar 2 producer and director Anil Sharma for massive mismanagement on the set. The producer later spoke about the allegations and called them "false." Days after making the allegations, Ameesha shared a happy picture with the producer on July 19. She even wrote a sweet message.

Ameesha Patel happily poses with Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma

Taking to her official Twitter account, Ameesha Patel shared a picture where she can be seen in a happy mood while clicking a picture with Anil Sharma. Both of them can be seen flaunting bright smiles.

Sharing the picture, Patel wrote, "Spent the entire day today with ⁦@Anilsharma_dir at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team."

In the picture, the 47-year-old actress can be seen in a white sweatshirt and pink trousers while Anil wore a black tee and grey trousers.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ameesha shared the picture, fans reacted to it. One wrote, "Congratulation . we are eagerly waiting for the superb Jodi, #SunnyDeol paji and #AmeeshaPatel we all love you too see again blockbuster upcoming #Gadar 2 All the best to entire team." Another wrote, "GADAR 2 BLOCKBUSTER SUPER DUPER HIT MOVIE." "You are Great. Wish for a great success for Gadar 2," wrote a third fan.

Speaking of the allegations, Ameesha shared a series of tweets where she mentioned that the cast and crew of the film were left unpaid and Zee Studios helped at the right time.

Later, brushing off all the allegations, Anil Sharma said in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, "I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11. The cast of the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha in key roles.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 producer thanks Ameesha Patel despite 'mismanagement allegations' against him; Find out WHY