PIC: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek to unite for new project; Big B gives sneak peek in his unique style

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a picture with his son, Abhishek Bachchan. The picture has created a stir among their fans and followers. According to the caption, both are shooting at the same place as Big B mentioned that they are coming together for a project.

Amitabh Bachchan gives sneak peek of work with Abhishek Bachchan

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Abhishek Bachchan from behind the scenes of their upcoming new project. He wrote, "पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे, एक जगह ही काम पर; जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी, इनके अद्भुत काम के" (Father and son both sit, working together in one place; Soon to come on stage, this amazing duo's work.)

Have a look at the tweet here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan's most recent appearance was in Ganpath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He is now preparing for Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited Kalki 2898 AD. This sci-fi film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

According to sources, the thriller movie is set against the backdrop of a fictional empty future civilization. The plot revolves around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu. The trailer will be out on June 10, 2024 and the movie will hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

Advertisement

Director Shoojit Sircar recently revealed his upcoming project featuring Abhishek Bachchan. The film, which remains untitled, is scheduled for release on November 15, 2024.

Following the success of Piku, Sircar is set to present another heartfelt narrative centered around a father-daughter relationship. This collaboration marks the first time Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan will be working together.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor flaunt summer style; pose with Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain in UNSEEN PIC from Anant-Radhika's Italy pre-wedding