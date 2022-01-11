PIC: Amitabh Bachchan basks in the sun and enjoys the winter morning, says 'ye hai Mumbai meri jaan'

Life is about the little things - having fritters on a rainy evening with your family, walking barefoot on wet grass, sitting under the bright sun on a winter morning with your cup of chai - these small, seemingly insignificant things that make us happy define our lives. In today’s culture of hustle, we often forget to sit back, breathe and enjoy life. Today, Amitabh Bachchan posted a reminder post on his Instagram basking in the sun and savouring the bright winter sun.

In the post shared by Big B on his Instagram, we could see a glimpse of Amitabh’s lawn as he sat there in his warm pyjamas and soaked in his surroundings. Along with the post, he also wrote a beautiful caption, appreciating his gorgeous city, Mumbai that Mumbaikars often forget to value because of their busy lives. He wrote, “Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan.” If you needed a sign to go get your vitamin D today from the sun, this is it! Amitabh Bachchan is always on the forefront when it comes to sharing his eventful life with us on his Instagram and more often than not, there is a learning to take away from his posts.

Check Amitabh's post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, he has multiple projects lined up. He will be featured in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt The film's motion poster was also unveiled recently. He also has Uunchai, which co-stars Parineeti Chopra, and Runway 34, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, among other ventures.

