PIC: Amitabh Bachchan can't help but go 'Wooaaaaah' as Abhishek Bachchan introduces him to new gadget

Amitabh Bachchan's legendary performances have captivated audiences for decades, earning him widespread admiration. Alongside his acting prowess, his charismatic personality and demeanor have amassed millions of fans.

Yet, there's another aspect fueling his immense popularity—his active presence on social media. Regularly updating fans with life events and embracing new experiences, such as the recent gadget introduced by his son Abhishek Bachchan, Big B continues to delight his followers with his engaging online presence.

Abhishek Bachchan introduces Big B to a new gadget

A recent Instagram post from Amitabh Bachchan gave fans a glimpse of his excitement over a new gadget introduced to him by Abhishek Bachchan. In the accompanying photo, he wears the headset, looking as dashing as ever in a stylish blue printed jacket.

His caption exclaims, "Wooaaaaah... the Apple Vision Pro... simply beyond the beyond... viewing shall never be the same again after putting this ‘baby’ on! Abhishek just introduced me to it and... !!!!!" Take a look:

For those who may not be familiar, the Vision Pro headset is capable of running popular Apple apps, including Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and more, all in mixed reality—a combination of both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again.

