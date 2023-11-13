PIC: Amitabh Bachchan seeks God's blessings on Diwali; extends warm wishes to fans

Diwali is the auspicious occasion that calls for celebrations and merriment. It’s also the time to seek the blessings of the divine for a wonderful life ahead. While several celebs posted images with their friends and families to wish their fans on Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself expressing gratitude to the Almighty.

Amitabh Bachchan seeks God's blessings on Diwali

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor who believes in hard work. He is also a firm believer in the divine and never loses an opportunity to bow his head in front of the Gods and pray for his and his family’s well-being. As the country celebrated the festival of lights and prayed to Goddess Laxmi, the Paa actor also sought blessings.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the megastar posted a picture in which he can be seen inside the compound of his Mumbai house Jalsa. Wearing a white festive kurta with matching pajama, the Pink actor can be seen standing in front of the multiple idols placed systematically in a beautifully made marble temple.

He stood there with folded hands and prayed to them. Sharing the picture of himself which was probably clicked on the day of Diwali, the actor extended his wishes to his fans and followers. He wrote in Hindi, “दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ (Wishing you all a happy Diwali.)”

Take a look at his post:

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan also wished his fans on the microblogging site. The actor also talked about being gracious, asking for God’s forgiveness and seeing His blessings. He had penned, “This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us. Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good, feel even better and dance a lot tonight.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Big B made a cameo appearance in son Abhishek Bachchan’s movie Ghoomer and later starred in Ganapath. He has a couple of projects lined up like The Umesh Chronicles and Kalki 2898 AD. Senior Bachchan is also expected to make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170.

