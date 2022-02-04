PIC: Amitabh Bachchan shares an insightful life anecdote; Grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Even at the age of 79, legend Amitabh Bachchan entertains his audience with his panache, and his social media never fails to excite his followers. Big B's social media presence is a mix of everything, from sharing his thoughts and beliefs to candid images and priceless moments with his family. Truly, the great actor's dedication to working every day and shooting for long periods of time is remarkable. Speaking of shooting, on 2nd February, Amitabh revealed his next project, Jhund’s release date- 4th March. Today, Amitabh posted a beautiful picture of his on his Instagram with an inspirational quote. What caught out attention too was that his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, also reacted to his post.

In the post that Big B shared on his Instagram, he could be seen coming out of a door. Clad in a blue hoodie and white trousers, the veteran actor looked handsome in his Gen Z fashion. Along with the post, he wrote, "You need to PUSH a door if it does not open .. and enter." Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amaze us with his worldly wisdom and this one just reinstated our faith in him. On the other hand, as soon as Big B posted the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda commented with the ‘raising hand’ emoji.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh has a few more projects lined up apart from Jhund. He will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Big B also has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022. Well, seems like our dear Bigg B has a busy year ahead!

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s THROWBACK pic with Sridevi will make you miss their chemistry