PIC: Amitabh Bachchan is swag personified in this suave look ahead of his birthday; Navya Nanda reacts

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest and most influential superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. The legendary actor has acted in some of the biggest films of the year since the ’70s and there is no stopping such an incredible talent. Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film theatrically was ‘Chehre’ which also starred Emraan Hashmi in the leading part. He has several other releases lined up including ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Jhund’, and a yet-untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday on 11 October, the star will be turning 80.

One of the most awaited films of Amitabh Bachchan is ‘Goodbye’ which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in her Hindi debut. In a previous chat with HT, Rashmika shared her experience of working with the star. She said, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”

Take a look at the post:

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the picture in the comment section with an emoji. Several members of the film fraternity including director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Gliding.. As always”. Vijay Varma wrote, “So much swag”. Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned a heart emoji. Shweta Bachchan also took to the comment section and wrote, “79th”.

