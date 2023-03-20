PIC: Amitabh Bachchan wishes to do THIS after he recovers from his injury; Fans call him an 'inspiration'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, has shared an update about his health. He suffered an injury recently while shooting for Project K. He broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting for an action sequence. He was shooting in Hyderabad for the film and was immediately flown to Mumbai for treatment. On Monday morning, Big B took to social media and expressed his wish to walk on the ramp after he recovers.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his health update

Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself from the ramp. In the picture, he is seen sporting a black kurta and pajama featuring white embroidery. He completed his look with cool sunnies and white shoes. Along with the picture, he wrote, "… thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon." Have a look:

After he shared the update, his fans were seen showering love on him and wishing him a speedy recovery. A fan commented, "Get well soon!!! Your active lifestyle even at this age should be an inspiration to our parents and grandparents." Another fan wrote, "Yes Sir.. awaiting ur return.. eagerly... get well soon and Hit the Ramp with full zest."

Earlier, the Piku actor shared the news of his injury with his fans on the blog. He wrote, "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around .."

Meanwhile, Project K also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres in 2024.

