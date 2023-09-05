PIC: Amitabh Bachchan’s sweet note on Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday shows their father-son bond

Abhishek Bachchan is an actor who let his work speak for himself. Despite having a strong family background, it was only on the basis of his talent and calibre that the actor-filmmaker made it to where he is today. After his acting debut with the drama film Refugee in 2000, he faced a rough patch in his acting career. But, Junior Bachchan fought all odds courageously and became victorious in the next couple of years with films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Dhoom, Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli and Guru, among many others.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his 47th birthday

On this day, 47 years ago, Abhishek was born in the Bachchan family to actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Even though decades have passed by, he still continues to be his dad’s little one. Hence, the mahanayak decided to be the first one to extend his wishes to his son on his birthday. Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared an old black-and-white image with his Abhishek when he was just a couple years old. Looking at the picture, it seems like it was also taken on Abhishek’s birthday as a child.

Both father and son can be seen wearing birthday caps with Senior Bachchan holding a recording camera to capture the beautiful memories of the day. Sharing the unseen picture, Amitabh wrote, “Abhishek you started early before the camera and may you continue ever. My prayers.”

Many internet users came to the comments section to wish Abhishek on this big day. Some also showered love on the beautiful bond that the father and son share.

Take a look at the post here:

Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

After receiving positive reviews for his acting in the film 2021 film Bob Biswas, the actor came up with Dasvi in 2022 for which he won the Best Actor award at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards. Then came Bholaa in which he was seen in a cameo appearance. Very recently, the actor was seen playing the role of Padam Singh Sodhi in the sports drama film Ghoomer.

