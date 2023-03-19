PIC: Anand Ahuja pens a heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor celebrates her first Mother's Day; Vayu's mom REACTS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After dating each other for a while, the duo got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. In 2022, Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy Vayu and since then, they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. Today, Mother's Day is being celebrated in the UK and on this special occasion, Anand posted an unseen picture of Sonam and their son Vayu, and penned a heartfelt note for her.

Anand Ahuja pens a heartwarming note for Sonam Kapoor on her first Mother's Day

Anand dropped the picture of Sonam and Vayu from his naming ceremony. The mother-son duo is seen twinning in yellow. In the picture, Sonam is seen holding her newborn baby boy in her arms and lovingly looking at him. The picture is all things adorable. Along with it, Anand penned a long note for Sonam as she is celebrating her first Mother's Day.

His post read, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom. In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations. I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it’s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full time mom’) Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love."

Soon after he shared the sweet post, Sonam replied, "Oh wow…. I love you so much…. don’t know what to say." Anil Kapoor commented, "absolutely Anand." Maheep Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dropped red heart emojis. Even Sonam and Anand's fans were seen reacting to it. They were all heart for the heartwarming post.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are currently in London with their son. Sonam keeps sharing glimpses of their outings on Instagram.

