PIC: Ananya Panday attempts baking for first time, here’s how her cookies turned out

Ananya Panday enjoyed a remarkable 2023 with the releases of Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress is eagerly anticipating an exciting year ahead with her upcoming film projects and other ventures. Recently, venturing into a new hobby, Ananya tried her hand at baking and shared a glimpse of her culinary experiment. Additionally, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, shared her reaction to the cookies made by her daughter.

Ananya Panday is ‘proud’ of her first attempt at baking

On Monday, February 5th, Ananya Panday took to Instagram Stories to share a mouthwatering picture of some delectable chocolate chip cookies. Alongside the image, Ananya expressed her pride in her first try at baking, writing, “My first attempt at baking I’m quite proud.”

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, also couldn't resist showcasing the cookies baked by her daughter. Hinting at her younger daughter Rysa having some competition in the kitchen, Bhavana playfully remarked, “Baked by @ananyapanday Rysu, you have serious competition!!!!” Her caption was accompanied by a “Yum” sticker, indicating just how delicious the cookies tasted.

Ananya recently embarked on a delightful trip to the captivating city of Paris, and she couldn't resist sharing glimpses of her getaway with her followers. Among the series of pictures she posted, one particularly breathtaking selfie captured Ananya against the enchanting night backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Additionally, she shared snapshots of the food she savored during her trip, including cheesy pizza and pasta. These candid moments captured her effortlessly chic style in the French city. In the caption accompanying her post, Ananya simply wrote, “Paris for a quick minute.”

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday last graced the screen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a poignant coming-of-age narrative revolving around three friends and the profound influence of social media on their lives. Her portrayal in the film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, garnered immense acclaim. For those interested, the film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Next, Ananya is set to collaborate with Vikramaditya Motwane for an intriguing cyber-thriller. Additionally, she is gearing up for her forthcoming OTT series titled Call Me Bae.

