PIC: Ananya Panday calls Navya Nanda ‘My partner in everything’ as she wishes her “Happy birthday’
Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda are good friends. They often share pictures on social media.
Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most famous star kids. She has not entered Bollywood but still enjoys a huge fan following. Her show What The Hell Navya on the podcast is very popular among fans. Well, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned a year older. Wishes have been coming in from all corners. Her friend Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and wished her. She also shared a picture from their vacation.
Ananya’s wish for Navya
Sharing the picture of her and Navya, the Liger actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda.” Recently, Navya shared a bunch of pictures from her Bhopal vacation. The first picture shows her smiling for the picture as she explores the market and streets of Bhopal. The second picture shows a crowded market lane. In the next picture, Navya can be seen sitting next to a street-side chaat shop, gorging on the yummy chaat. Another picture shows her relishing street food, and the joy on her face is unmissable! Another picture shows Navya sitting on a chair as she gets a haircut.
Take a look here:
Navya’s show:
On her show, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta also appear and discuss many things. It was on her show, Jaya revealed that Amitabh Bachchan put a condition before getting married to her. “I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people”, she said he told her. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most loved couples, got married on June 3, 1973, at Jaya’s godmother’s house in Mumbai. The couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2023.
Ananya Panday’s work front:
Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress has already completed shooting for it. The film will mark her second collaboration with Siddhant after Gehraiyaan. Her Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann is slated to release on 29th June 2023.
ALSO READ: Ananya Panday takes over Bandra streets on Sunday; BFF Suhana Khan wants to join too