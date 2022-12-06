PIC: Ananya Panday calls Navya Nanda ‘My partner in everything’ as she wishes her “Happy birthday’

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most famous star kids. She has not entered Bollywood but still enjoys a huge fan following. Her show What The Hell Navya on the podcast is very popular among fans. Well, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned a year older. Wishes have been coming in from all corners. Her friend Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and wished her. She also shared a picture from their vacation.

Ananya’s wish for Navya

Sharing the picture of her and Navya, the Liger actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda.” Recently, Navya shared a bunch of pictures from her Bhopal vacation. The first picture shows her smiling for the picture as she explores the market and streets of Bhopal. The second picture shows a crowded market lane. In the next picture, Navya can be seen sitting next to a street-side chaat shop, gorging on the yummy chaat. Another picture shows her relishing street food, and the joy on her face is unmissable! Another picture shows Navya sitting on a chair as she gets a haircut.