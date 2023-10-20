PIC: Ananya Panday ditches luxurious vehicle as she shares glimpse of her auto ride in Mumbai

Born to actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday has been exposed to the world of movies since a very young age. The aspiring actress then made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 along with newcomer Tara Sutaria. Since 2019, she has worked in multiple films some of which ended up being a box-office success. However, even though the star kid enjoys all the luxury, she recently went around Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw.

Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of her auto ride in Mumbai

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday is currently in a position where she can afford all the luxury she needs. However, just like a true-blue Mumbaikar, she recently decided to ditch her luxury vehicle and hopped on an auto to avoid traffic jams in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress recently posted a clip of her enjoying her ride for the evening.

In the video shot from her phone, the Gehraiyaan actress zoomed in on the rare view mirror of the three-wheeler that she took to venture around in her hometown. Showcasing the traffic and the bustling streets, she added the song ‘Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan’ to her story. The actress was accompanied by her friend who denied revealing her identity in the video.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday’s work front

After two movies, SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019, she starred in Khaali Peeli followed by the romantic drama Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 2022. Ananya then shared the screen with South star Vijay Deverakonda in Liger which failed to impress critics and cinephiles alike.

This year, she enjoyed the commercial success of her comedy movie Dream Girl 2 headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. It also starred Ananya, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is her upcoming drama movie that is expected to be released theatrically on November 17 this year. Control and Shankara are some of her upcoming projects.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 set for OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch it