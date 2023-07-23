PIC: Ananya Panday enjoys romantic drive with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in city post Spain vacay

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been hitting the headlines for the past week as multiple photos from their romantic holiday in Portugal surfaced on the Internet. The rumored couple was recently spotted returning from their vacation at the Mumbai airport and the two couldn’t stop blushing when the paparazzi surrounded them. Now, the lovebirds have been spotted driving around Mumbai as they stepped out seemingly for a date night.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur take a drive around town

On Saturday night, the two stars stepped out for a drive amid the heavy rains in Mumbai. Pictures of them sitting in Aditya’s car have gone viral on social media. The actors can be seen having a conversation when they were captured. Ananya gave a shy smile and tried to hide her face from the camera while Aditya didn’t look bothered and laughed. For their outing, Aditya wore a white shirt and Ananya opted for a casual pink dress.

Earlier in the day, Ananya Panday had shared pictures of herself from her vacation in Spain on Instagram. The actress looked gorgeous in a blue bikini, while enjoying on a beach in Ibiza. The fans immediately took to the comments and inquired about the whereabouts of her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. They also sneakily suggested that he was busy taking her pictures.

The couple first sparked dating rumors after attending a Diwali bash together last year. Then they were spotted together at various events. The two have been tight-lipped about their relationship but the fans received an unofficial confirmation of their romance when pictures of Aditya and Ananya spending quality time together in Europe were leaked online. Apparently, they had attended a concert together in Spain and then they were seen getting cozy at a lakeside in Lisbon.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur will next star in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro… In Dino alongside an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and others.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2, a comedy film with Ayushmann Khurrana. She is starring in Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller.

