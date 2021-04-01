PIC: Ananya Panday wants some 'space' as she pokes fun at herself while donning a face shield outdoors

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a cute selfie on her Instagram handle. The Khaali Peeli star left fans in awe with her 'pouty' take on COVID 19 norms as she stepped outdoors.

Among the young stars in Bollywood, Ananya Panday is the one who always manages to leave the internet in awe of her style with her gorgeous photos. The Khaali Peeli star often shares photos on her social media handle when she dolls up and manages to set trends for many girls to follow. However, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the star has been keeping up with the norms while heading out and is often snapped with her mask on. Recently, she poked fun at herself while donning a face shield at shoot and demanded some 'space.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a transparent face shield. Inside the shield, the Liger star cutely aced a pout. However, due to a lack of space inside the shield, she could not do it properly. Complaining and joking about the same, Ananya captioned the photo aptly and demanded some 'space.' Fans were left in awe of the cute look of the star and related to her caption too.

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "Need some space." She added an astronaut sticker with it on the selfie to indicate that the shield gave her a similar vibe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2021. It is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is yet to get a title.

