PIC: Angad Bedi surprises ‘love’ Neha Dhupia with sweet treat on her birthday; Don’t miss actress’ reaction

As soon as the clock ticked 12, Angad Bedi surprised his actress wife Neha Dhupia with a sweet treat. And why not? It’s her special day. The star turned a year older and is all set to enjoy her day to the fullest. Angad took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a cake and wrote, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday my love.”

Overwhelmed by the surprise, Neha re-shared the story on her social media handle and wrote, “I love you so much @Angadbedi”. A while ago, the soon-to-be-mommy shared that she is unwell through a slow-mo video as she wiped her nose with a tissue. Sharing the reel, Neha captioned it with, “#birthdayeve…here I come …yeah!!! #sick#ageisjustanumber”. Soon her fans bombarded the comment section with "get well soon" wishes, but it was Angad who uplifted Neha’s mood. The actress posted a video featuring Angad and wrote, “Pampering by the husband @angadbedi.” And now Angad’s sweet surprise for Neha has won our hearts. No doubt, the actor is putting all the efforts to ensure his wife has a beautiful birthday.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Neha and Angad are all set to welcome their second child. A month ago, Neha took to her gram and sharing the big announcement, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." On the work front, Neha will reportedly be seen playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’. Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of days back, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of her posing beside a police van. Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”