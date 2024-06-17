PIC: Anil Kapoor begins preparing for his next film Subedaar; says, 'Abhi to haath utha hi kahan hai'

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. His performances in movies like Nayak, Mr. India, Laadla, Welcome, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, and Lamhe are remembered to date. The 67-year-old actor, who was recently seen in films like Animal and Fighter, is gearing up for his next movie, titled Subedaar.

Anil Kapoor begins his work for Subedaar

On June 17, Anil Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he has started preparing for Subedaar. He also shared a sneak peek of his glimpse from the upcoming movie.

In the picture, Anil can be seen facing a man while holding his neck. His intense look is the highlight of the photo.

The Fighter actor accompanied his post with a quirky caption. The tweet reads, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai #Subedaar prep begins."

Check out Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

More about Subedaar

Subedaar, the action- drama, is directed by Suresh Triveni. In this film, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Subedar Arjun Singh, who leads a civilian life while navigating his strained relationship with his daughter.

On March 19, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Anil Kapoor from Subedaar on the platform. In the picture, Anil was seated on a chair while holding a gun in his hand.

"The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," an excerpt from the post reads.

During the OTT platform's recent slate reveal at the Prime Video Presents event in March this year, Anil Kapoor spoke about his preparation for the role in Subedaar.

"I think when you have a fantastic filmmaker like Suresh, a fantastic team, prep becomes easier. For me, I think Subedaar is going to be a lot of fun," the 67-year-old actor said.

He added that he won't take himself "seriously" and will have "fun" while preparing for Subedaar.

Backed by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film, and Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Subedaar will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

