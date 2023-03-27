PIC: Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar official; Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty react

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who often keeps hitting headlines for her inspirational posts, has made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Instagram official. The duo was rumoured to be dating for quite some time. A while ago, Anshula took to her handle and shared a picture from their Maldivan vacay. Anshula and Rohan shared a joint post as they made their relationship official.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar look stunning

In the picture, Anshula and Rohan are seen lovingly looking at each other while enjoying inside an infinity pool. The sunset view in the backdrop makes it picture-perfect. The love birds look all things adorable. Along with the picture, Anshula wrote, "366" followed by a white heart emoji. Reportedly, they celebrated their one-year anniversary in the Maldives. Have a look:

Soon after they posted the picture, their friends and family members were seen dropping comments. Her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dropped several red heart emojis while Athiya Shetty dropped a yellow heart emoji. Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Cuties." Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday liked her post. Even fans were seen showering love on the couple. A fan wrote, "It's like a match made in heaven." Another fan wrote, "Awwwiee what for a beautiful pic."

Anshula even shared a beautiful selfie with her beau on her Instagram story. Anshula is seen wrapping her arms around Rohan's neck and flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the picture. Rohan and Anshula are often seen travelling together and their pictures and videos keep coming up on social media. Recently, Anshula and Rohan were seen attending Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding together.

Anshula is Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor's daughter. Her and Arjun's mom passed away in 2012 before the actor made his debut with Ishaqzaade.

