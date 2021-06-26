PIC: Anshula Kapoor pens a special birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor; Calls him her ‘home’

Anshula Kapoor dropped a childhood picture with brother Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle and penned a special note on his 36th birthday. Scroll below to see.

On ’s birthday, sister Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish the actor in the most adorable way. Anshula penned down a special note along with a major throwback picture. She shared an old gem from her childhood collection. As Arjun turned 36 today, wishes continued to pour in for the ‘2 States’ actor. Arjun’s other sisters, Janhvi and also showered love on his special day. Arjun was seen playing with his baby sister in the Instagram post by Anushla, which quickly garnered her followers’ attention.

“The best man I know. Happy birthday, bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you,” sister Anushla wrote on the post. The brother-sister duo shares a great bond. Recently, Arjun Kapoor got a new tattoo on his arm and dedicated it to sister Anshula. Anushla, who is also close to her family, recently shared a snap on Father’s Day with Boney Kapoor, Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi and left netizens in awe.

Take a look:

Last night, B-town stars like , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and others joined ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor for his birthday bash at Mumbai hotel. Sisters Khushi, Janhvi and Anshula were also present to make Arjun’s day special.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. He was also seen opposite in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The actor has several projects lined up. Arjun will be working in ‘Bhoot Police’ with , he will also start preparing for ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

