PIC: Anupam Kher gets injured on Vijay 69 sets; Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Chunky Panday and others REACT

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, informed his fans on Monday morning that he suffered injuries on the sets of his next film, Vijay 69. The film was announced recently, and the actor even started shooting for it. Anupam took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself wearing a sling. He revealed that he has got a hairline fracture.

Anupam Kher suffers injuries on Vijay 69 sets

The veteran actor shared the picture with his fans and even wrote a long note in Hindi. In his post, he shared that when the person who was putting the sling told him that he had done it for actors Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, his pain subsided a little. Kher also revealed that his mother Dulaari, who is an Internet sensation, told him that he has got an evil eye.

His post read in Hindi, "Aap sports film karo aur aap ghaayal na ho!! Aisa kaise ho sakata hai? Kal #vijay69 ki shooting ke dauran kandhe mein achi khaasi choth lagi. Dard to hai par jab kandhe par sling lagaane vaale bhaiya ne bataaya ki unhone hi @iamsrk aur @hrithikroshan ke kandhon ko is sling se sajaaya tha to pata nahin kyon dard ka ehasaas thoda kam ho gaya. Par waise agar thoda zor se khaansun toh muh se halki si cheekh zaroor nikalti hai! Photo mein muskuraane ke koshish genuine hai! Ek do dinon baad shooting jaari rahegi. Waise maa ne suna to boli, 'Aur dikha apni body duniya ko!! Tujhe nazar lag gayi!' Maine jawaab diya, 'Maa! Girte hai shahasvaar hi maidaan e jang mein. Vo tiphal kya girega jo ghutno ke bal chale!' Maa jhaapad maarte maarte rukh gayi (You do a sports film and you don't get injured!! How can this be possible? Yesterday during the shooting of #Vijay69, injured the shoulder badly. It is painful but when the person who put the sling on the shoulder told that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @hrithikroshan with this sling, then don't know why the pain subsided a little. But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth! The effort to smile in the photo is genuine! The shooting will continue after a couple of days. By the way, when my mother heard it, she said, 'Show your body to the world!! You fell prey to the evil eye!' I replied, 'Mom! Only the warriors fall in the field of war. How will those fall who walk on knees!' Mom stopped short of slapping me)." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Neena Gupta wrote, "Arre re kya kiya." Soni Razdan commented, "Ai hai get well sooon." Sham Kaushal commented, "Kher Phaji, Ur a mentally very strong person. U will get well soon. Rab Rakha." Guru Randhawa, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Panday wished him a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay 69 is a quirky slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It is helmed by Akshay Roy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha affected by boycott trends? Anupam Kher says 'It wasn't a great film'