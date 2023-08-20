PIC: Anupam Kher meets Akshay Kumar before going to watch OMG 2 with mom Dulari; Khiladi Kumar reacts

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi has been receiving praise since its release. The film which underwent some issues before getting a censor certificate has been getting rave reviews from the audience. Audiences as well as critics appreciated the film's lead cast and sensitive yet educational plot. Dialogues, court drama, comedy sequences, and powerful music seem to have enthralled the masses. Like others, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a post informing fans that he was going to watch OMG 2, and before going he met Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar reacted to Kher's post as well.

Anupam Kher meets Akshay Kumar before going to watch OMG 2 with mom Dulari

A while ago, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and shared an adorable picture with Akshay Kumar before going to watch OMG 2 with his mother Dulari. In the picture, Akshay can be seen planting a kiss on Anupam's forehead. Sharing the picture, the 68-year-old actor wrote, "On my way to watch my friend @akshaykumar’s #OMG2 with #DulariRocks! This affectionate gesture took place this morning. Jai Ho!"

Reacting to Anupam's tweet, Akshay Kumar replied, "Hope you enjoy the film, love always. Jai Mahakaal."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Anupam Kher shared the picture with OMG 2-star Akshay, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Wow superb friendship." Another commented, "You are gonna love it Har Har mahadev." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Akshay recently visited a theater in Mumbai to gauge the reaction of the people after watching OMG 2. After the screening of the film, he came in front of the audience to thank them for their love. He interacted with them while listening to what they liked about the movie. taking a sarcastic jibe at the CBFC, the actor said, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai."

Meanwhile, OMG 2 was released on August 11. Apart from Akshay, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, the cast of the film also includes Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: OMG 2: Sadhguru reacts to movie getting 'A' certification; Akshay Kumar says, ‘Hope the message...'