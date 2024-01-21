PIC: Anupam Kher meets 'one and only superstar' Rajinikanth in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inaugural ceremony

January 22, 2024, marks a historical day for India as Ayodhya gears up for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Several Indian celebrities are invited to attend the event. Some celebrities were seen leaving for the inauguration ceremony and among them were Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth. A while ago, Anupam Kher shared a picture with superstar Rajinikanth as they met each other ahead of the consecration event.

Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth pose together ahead of Ram Mandir inaugural event

On January 21, Anupam Kher took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture with superstar Rajinikanth. The two legends met each other in Ayodhya as they are gearing up to attend the consecration event of Ram Mandir tomorrow, January 22.

Sharing the picture, Kher penned, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! #Thalaiva"

Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and many other celebrities are invited to the inaugural ceremony.

More details about the Shri Ram Mandir inauguration

According to various reports, the construction process of the revered temple will begin on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the momentous event symbolizing the installation of Ram Lalla's idol on the temple grounds.

Advertisement

The opening ceremony began with a set of religious ceremonies which started on January 16. Approximately 7000 invitees, comprising 4000 ascetics and holy figures from different parts of the nation, have been welcomed to partake in this auspicious event.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir committee, overseen by the Ram Mandir Trust, has put in place various measures to ensure the success of the opening ceremony. It has also been disclosed that worshippers entering the temple area will have the opportunity to glimpse Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet. Visitors will also have access to Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. The inauguration will see the exclusive participation of the current priests dedicated to the service and worship of Ram Lalla.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini: 8 celebs who contributed towards Ayodhya's Ram Mandir construction