PIC: Anupam Kher shares his first look from 'The Kashmir Files', says ‘it is more than a film’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to appear in his new film 'The Kashmir Files'. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, a retired professor of Philosophy, who hails from Srinagar with his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons.

On Monday, Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared his first look from the movie. Sharing the motion poster, Kher wrote, "I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan, 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks." As soon as the actor shared the first look, his fans and friends from the industry bombarded the comment section with best wishes. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The film narrates the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26. Apart from Anupam Kher, the movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Earlier speaking with IANS, actress Pallavi Joshi, who will be seen portraying a challenging role in the film shared her experience. She said, "Shooting a film like 'The Kashmir Files' completely in Kashmir was actually not possible because of unpredictable weather conditions and secondly nobody creates such difficult and challenging scenes at large there. We shot very critical and outdoor sequences in Kashmir.”

