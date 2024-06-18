PIC: Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika bonding over drawing will melt your hearts

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika into the world in 2021. The couple has often shared glimpses of special moments with their daughter on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Anushka and her kids, Vamika and Akaay, are currently in the Caribbean where Virat and team India are competing in the T20 World Cup. The actress has now offered a peek into her bonding time with her daughter as they indulged in some drawing.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika spend time together drawing

Today, June 18, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture from her drawing session with her daughter, Vamika Kohli. In the photo, a blackboard was visible with Vamika and Anushka’s names written on the two sides in Hindi. Vamika made a cute attempt at drawing while Anushka made some beautiful flowers with chalk. It looks like the little one is a budding artist.

Have a look at Anushka’s story!

Earlier, Anushka Sharma dropped a sweet post for Virat Kohli on behalf of her children. On the occasion of Father’s Day on June 16, Anushka posted a picture which had the footprints of Vamika and Akaay in yellow paint. The poster had the text “Happy Father’s Day” along with a red heart.

In the caption, Anushka expressed her and her kids’ love for Virat, writing, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli.”

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son, Akaay Kohli, was born in February 2024. The couple was outside India for his birth. They announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts, earning a lot of love from their friends and admirers.

Their statement read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!”

It further stated, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

