PIC: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted enjoying coffee date in London; Fans say 'Made for each other'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. Every time they share a post or step out in the city, their pictures go viral in no time. The love birds redefine couple goals in the true sense. Recently, the duo was spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to London. Now, Anushka and Virat's picture from a London cafe surfaced on the Internet and it is simply unmissable.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted spending time in London

Anushka and Virat love spending time in London and their pictures are proof. In the new picture, the couple is seen enjoying their coffee at a cafe. Anushka is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with a beige-hued jacket. She completed her look with chic accessories and cool sunnies. On the other hand, Virat too wore a t-shirt and styled it with a denim jacket. He completed his look with his nerdy glasses. They look all things adorable in the picture. A lucky fan bumped into them and captured the moment. Have a look:

After the picture was shared online, fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Made 4 each other." Another fan wrote, "Candid pics mein bhi goals h yaar !!" Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently made her debut at Cannes 2023. Post jetting off to London with her husband, she went to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She made heads turns in a breathtaking gown. Virat was all heart for Anushka's look. As soon as she revealed her look on social media, Virat was seen showering love on the pictures.

Work front

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Next, she will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. The actress will essay the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will mark her return to films post Vamika's birth. On the other hand, Virat will play the World Test Championship final in London next week.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma wants to do ‘one film a year’; Says her daughter Vamika ‘needs a lot more of my time’