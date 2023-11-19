PIC: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty look disappointed after India loses World Cup final to Australia

In the Cricket World Cup final match held between India and Australia, the entire nation's heart broke as India lost the match. The final match took place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now, a viral picture of Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty looking disappointed after the loss surfaced.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty look disappointed

A picture on Instagram shows Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty looking sad as India lost the final match against Australia. The actresses cheered for their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively and the country till the end. Take a look:

During the final match, a fan captured Athiya Shetty greeting Anushka and her mother before settling into her seat beside them. Athiya effortlessly pulled off a casual yet stylish look, wearing a pink oversized shirt with black pants while Anushka wore a white and blue outfit. Other players' partners, including captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, also shared seats with them.

Several Bollywood celebrities and their families were spotted enjoying the match today. The list of celebrities includes Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

Speaking about the match, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. India made 241 runs. The winning team won by 6 wickets with 42 balls left.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli's 50; happily strikes pose with Athiya Shetty and others