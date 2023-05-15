PIC: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's victory as RCB beats RR by a massive margin; Netizens react

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo is often seen cheering for each other and dishing out major couple goals. On Sunday evening, Anushka was seen celebrating Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore's massive win. Amid enjoying Mother's Day, Anushka cheered for Virat after RCB won the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli

Anushka took to her Instagram story on Sunday evening and praised the entire team. In the picture, Virat was seen celebrating the victory with his team. Anushka, who never misses a chance to root for her husband, wrote along with the picture, "Bowling at its best!! What a grame!" Interestingly, RCB bowled out RR at just 59 runs in just 10 overs. Have a look:

Even netizens were seen celebrating RCB's big win on social media. A user wrote, "Watching King happy. My sunday is better now." Another user wrote, "Great Fight by King Kohli and Team." Ahead of the match, Virat wished Anushka and their moms on the occasion of Mother's Day. Fans were seen asking him to win the match and gift the victory to Anushka.

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand. The actress will be seen honouring women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her outfit. Anushka has always managed to impress when it comes to fashion. She will surely make heads turn on the Cannes red carpet.

Work front

Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina. She recently made a special appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. Next, she will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. She will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This will mark her return to movies after her daughter Vamika's birth. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

