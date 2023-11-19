PIC: Anushka Sharma gives warm hug to husband Virat Kohli after India's loss to Australia in WC final

On November 19, the high-voltage Cricket World Cup final match took place between India and Australia in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia won by 6 wickets and lifted the trophy. The entire nation's heart broke today as India lost the final match. Now, a picture of Anushka Sharma hugging her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli after the match went viral.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hug after final match

A picture on Instagram showcasing Anushka Sharma giving a warm hug to her husband Virat Kohli after India lost to Australia in the World Cup final match went viral. In the picture, Anushka can be seen offering her supportive side to her husband. Both looked disappointed as they hugged each other. Take a look:

On the other hand, a picture on Instagram shows Anushka and Athiya Shetty looking sad as India lost the final match against Australia. Take a look:

PM Narendra Modi shared a motivational tweet as he wrote, “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

Shah Rukh Khan penned, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared multiple pictures from the stadium and penned, “Just a bad day at office @indiancricketteam. You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side in #WorldCup2023. Well played!”

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities shared their messages as they backed India WC final defeat.

