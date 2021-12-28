PIC: Anushka Sharma shares a picturesque view from South Africa diaries: 'Sundar hai'

People celebrate the year-end in different ways. Some celebrate in happening NYE while the others just enter the new year in the comfort of just their families. It seems like the Kohli-Sharma family has similar plans. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most gorgeous celeb couples. Thus, fans are always excited about updates on them. So here’s a new one - today, she shared a gorgeous glimpse of her South Africa diaries with her fans on her Instagram. The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress, along with her tiny tot Vamika, is currently in South Africa to accompany her hubby Virat on his work trip.

In the picturesque shot clicked by Anushka, we get to see South Africa in all its glory. The shot is of a beautiful, serene lake, an orange sunset with greenery all around. She aptly wrote ‘Sundar Hai..’ along with the pic on her Instagram stories. Ever since the actress left for South Africa, time and again she has given her fans updates with such extraordinary shots. Well, it seems like Anushka is on a mission to make us all feel the travel blues!

Check Anushka's story HERE:

The Kohli-Sharma family is always vocal about the importance of family in their lives on their social media. Be it Virat or Anushka, the duo never misses an opportunity to appreciate the existence of each other and their beloved daughter in their lives on their Insta. Moreover, the two also make a point to document some of their special moments on their media platforms as well.

