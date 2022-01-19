PIC: Anushka Sharma shares a stunning visual of Cape Town capturing its beautiful essence

Okay, who is in a mood for vacationing? Pretty sure, all of us. However, COVID-19’s new soldier (read: Omicron) has put a halt to our vacation plans. Well, worry not - our B-Town celebs always come to our rescue. Recently, Anushka Sharma posted a gorgeous shot of Cape Town, South Africa, and gave the much-need relief to our wanderlust souls. The actress is currently in the foreign location along with her husband Virat Kohli whose team was competing for the Test Match series in South Africa.

In the story posted by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram stories, we got a glimpse of what an absolute beauty Cape Town is. The scenery had it all. A soothing sunset? Check. Majestic mountains? Check. Scintillating city view? A hundred times check. Anushka proved her exemplary photography skills with this one. The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress has been in the headlines for a while since Virat stepped down from the position of captain. She showed her unwavering support for the love of her life in a beautiful post that garnered love from all over the nation.

Check Anushka's story HERE

In the post that she put up in support of Virat, she penned down Virat’s journey as a captain since 2014 through her eyes. She wrote, ‘You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good.’ Needless to say, Anushka and Virat always win our hearts with the unconditional love between them.

