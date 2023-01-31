PIC: Anushka Sharma soaks in positive energy amid nature as she visits Rishikesh with Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma , who is quite active on social media, is currently spending time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Rishikesh. Days after seeking blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram, the couple was clicked visiting another ashram in Rishikesh. On Tuesday evening, the actress took to social media and dropped a peaceful picture from the mountains. She also penned a beautiful quote by Neem Karoli Baba in the caption.

In the picture, Anushka is seen sporting a black t-shirt and matching leggings. She has tied her hair in a bun. The actress is seen sitting near the river on a sunny day and soaking in positive energies. The lush greenery and scenic view in the backdrop definitely make the picture looks perfect. Along with it, she wrote, "Can’t you see, it’s all perfect!” - Neem Karoli Baba." Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. Have a look:

A while ago, pictures of Virat and Anushka surfaced on social media in which they are seen meeting saints at Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh. The couple, who never fails to dish out major love goals, also participated in Bhandara with 100 saints at the ashram. In the pictures, Anushka is seen sporting an all-white look with a floral dupatta while Virat has opted for an all-black look. Have a look:

Earlier, during their visit to Neem Karoli Baba's ashram, their pictures and videos went viral on the Internet. Fans were elated to see their daughter Vamika receiving blessings from Karoli baba. Her face was clearly visible in the pictures and videos. They couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness.

Work front

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is gearing up for the release of her next film, Chakda Xpress. She will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on OTT soon.