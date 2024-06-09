PIC: Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s early wicket during Ind vs Pak match goes viral; fans express disappointment

The entire country is currently glued to their TV screens as the Indian cricket team is locking horns with the Pakistani cricket team at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. After multiple delays and breaks, the exhilarating match has resumed at Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

But sadly, Virat Kohli had to return to the stands soon after his arrival on the pitch. Like the millions of his fans, his wife Anushka Sharma was also left heartbroken.

Anushka Sharma gets disappointed as Virat Kohli loses wicket

As usual, Anushka Sharma flew to the Nassau County International Stadium in New York to watch her husband make the country proud with his impressive skills.

However, at the ongoing India Vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli had to return to the stands disappointed after he lost his wicket to the opponents. An image of his wife Anushka went viral showcasing her reaction to Kohli’s wicket.

Take a look:

