PIC: Anushka Sharma's sweet philosophy on 'caring' is something we all need to imbibe

Once in a while, a small quote that you may find while scrolling through Instagram, in a book, or even a flyer can give you a beautiful insight into life. After all, the small things in life make a big difference. Sometimes, our B-Town celebs share such quotes which resonate with them on their social media to interact with their fans. Recently, Anushka Sharma chanced upon a beautiful quote and being the sweet soul she is, put it up to share with her fans.

In the story that was uploaded by Anushka on her Instagram, the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ shared a beautiful anecdote. The thoughtful handwritten quote read, ‘The closest thing to being cared for is care for someone else’ Well, she definitely gave us a whole lot to think about. The actress is a pillar of strength for the people she cares about. The unwavering support she showed for the love of her life, Virat Kohli after he stepped down as the test captain is a testimony to that. She shared a beautiful post for Virat and penned down an even more beautiful message. She wrote, “I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

Meanwhile, coming to the work front, the teaser for her next sports drama Chakda 'Xpress was recently shared by the actress. She will portray Jhulan Goswami in the film. Anushka is shown walking in full stride while donning the Indian jersey in the teaser.

