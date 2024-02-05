PIC: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan gives peek into her romantic Monday morning; twins with hubby in orange

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time. In an intimate nikah ceremony, he exchanged the vows with his ladylove, Sshura Khan, on December 24, 2023. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures of their romantic moments on social media. Likewise, today, February 5, Sshura shared love-filled images with her husband and gave a peek into her romantic Monday morning.

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan look deeply in love as they enjoy Monday morning

On February 5, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram Story and shared three pictures in a collage form with her husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. The celebrity makeup artist gave a glimpse of her romantic Monday morning with her husband.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen staring at each other eyes romantically. The newly married couple twinned in orange outfits. Sharing the photo, Sshura tagged Arbaaz and added a red heart.

Have a look:

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz Khan, who was making headlines for wedding rumors with Sshura Khan, finally tied the knot with Sshura, who is the makeup artist of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Advertisement

The wedding took place in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house, and the couple performed the wedding rituals in attendance of their close friends and family members.

Arbaaz and Sshura jointly shared their wedding pictures. In the photo, the couple looks dreamy as they pose together with the floral decorations in the background. For the big day, the bride and groom twinned in floral outfits.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz Khan's past relationships

Shedding light on Arbaaz's past relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They co-parent their son together, named Arhaan Khan. He was born in 2002. But the former couple announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. But in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo had parted ways.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan unfollows ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram post tying knot with Sshura Khan