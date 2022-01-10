PIC: Are you ready for Alia Bhatt's 'hot' reaction to Hrithik Roshan's even hotter Vikram Vedha's first look?

Today, on his 48th birthday, Hrithik Roshan revealed his first look from Vikram Vedha. In the remake of the superhit Tamil film Vedha, he portrays the character of Vedha. Lovers of Hrithik Roshan have been anticipating this announcement for a long time. The handsome Hrithik stole our hearts with his rustic demeanor clad in a black kurta in the post. What’s more, numerous stars poured their love for the first look, one of whom was none other than the gorgeous Alia Bhatt who couldn’t stop gushing over Hrithik’s new look for the movie.

Hrithik’s post became instantaneously viral. Fans and colleagues from all over poured in their love and compliments for Hrithik’s rough look and also wished him a happy birthday. Alia Bhatt, mesmerised by the post commented the fire emoji on the pic to show her appreciation. On the other hand, actors such as Kunal Kapoor absolutely loved the look and commented ‘incredible look’. Another comment that really caught our attention was Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan’s who sweetly wrote, ‘super look’. Now, isn’t that father-son duo goals?

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is an adaptation of Pushkar and Gayatri's 2017 Tamil-language hit 'Vikram Vedha,' which featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and was directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The Hindi remake is also directed by Pushkar and Gayatri.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller inspired by the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal,' follows a fierce cop who seeks to find and murder an equally tough mobster. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment are producing the film alongside YNOT Studios and Friday Filmworks.

