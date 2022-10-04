PIC: Arjun Kapoor enjoys a dinner date with his girlfriend Malaika Arora; Calls her ‘Best Company’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple, who have been dating each other for a long time, made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ a couple of years back. Even since the relationship was made official, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing the limelight very often with their adorable PDA. The power couple often shares posts with each other on social media, to the delight of their fans and followers.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story, which had a lovely picture of his ladylove Malaika Arora. Arjun, who is shooting in London for his upcoming untitled film, stepped out for a dinner date with his girlfriend Malaika in the KOYN London restaurant. “Great Host @samyuktanair. Amazing Food @koynlondon. Best Company @malaikaaroraofficial,” wrote Arjun Kapoor in his story. In the picture, Malaika Arora is seen in a black jacket, which she paired up with a wristwatch, a statement ring, and no make-up look. The actress is also flaunting her tattoo, which reads ‘Love…’ in the picture.