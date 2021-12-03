PIC: Arjun Kapoor gives a glimpse of his relaxing beach vacay with lady love Malaika Arora

Amidst these cold winter months, who wouldn’t want to indulge in a luxurious beach escapade? Well, guess what - one of Bollywood’s hottest couples, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is leaving the dream with their gorgeous Maldives vacation. Though the duo tends to keep their relationship low-key, once in a while they like to post their paps together and give their fans a delightful surprise. Arjun and Malaika have been sharing quite a lot from his Maldives getaway on their Insta. Just yesterday, they shared glimpses of the stunning beaches and the exotic dishes they came across on their trip. Now, lovesick Arjun shared a beautiful story with Malaika, which is sure to melt your heart.

In the story shared by Arjun, you could see the gigantic sea, a glass of wine, and a bit of Malaika - her legs propped up on the table. The story gave all the vibes of a romantic and relaxed beach dinner date. Though Arjun didn’t write anything to add on, he just tagged Malaika on the pic - indicating his beautiful company this beautiful night. Through the last couple of days, Malaika has also been blessing our feeds with her amazing sun-kissed selfies and gorgeous bikinis. On the other hand, the duo has also been quite successful in making us drool with the delectable cuisines they have been binging on this vacation.

Check the story HERE:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the dark comedy ‘Kuttey’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. The movie will be Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut.

