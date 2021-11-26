PIC: Arjun Kapoor opts for a gangsta look; Ranveer Singh reacts hilariously

The celebs of B-Town love to change their entire look - sometimes for their work and other times, just for fun. They love to experiment with new looks and more often than not, absolutely rock them. Such is the case with Arjun Kapoor, who recently shared a gangsta look with his Instagram family. In addition to being super well-received by his fans on his Insta, even industry colleagues Ranveer Singh, Tara Sutaria, and so on hilariously reacted to his new, macho look.

In the picture that Arjun shared on his Instagram, the actor looked quite handsome in a rugged way. The picture had a retro filter, giving it old-times vibes. He donned fat-rimmed spectacles, an attention-diverting mustache, and had an eyebrow raised. Referring to his expression, the ‘2 States’ actor aptly captioned the picture, “You talkin to me ???” Fans were all in awe of the actor’s deviously good looks. What’s more, notable names such as Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria also reacted to Arjun’s new look. While Ranveer appreciated a fellow member of the mustache gang by commenting ‘ ‘Stache gang’, Tara jokingly wrote, ‘It’s a Casper the friendly ghost vibe but also not really.

Check the post here:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is simultaneously working on multiple projects. The actor recently started the shooting for Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey after wrapping up filming for ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which paired him alongside Saif Ali Khan for the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor to begin Kuttey shoot from tomorrow; Will skip Christmas and New Year holiday