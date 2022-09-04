PIC: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Sonam Kapoor on becoming a mother: Look who's all grown up

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town as they welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. The duo took to their social media handle and made the announcement of their baby's arrival in a joint statement, that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Now, Arjun Kapoor congratulated his sister Sonam on the arrival of her baby boy. Sharing a picture from Koffee with Karan 7 set, the actor penned an emotional note that read: "Look Who’s all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it’s you @sonamkapoor," added a red heart emoji alongside. The brother-sister duo appeared on Karan Johar's chat show. KWK7 also marked Sonam's first on-screen appearance after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja earlier this year. The episode was packed with lots of laughter and fun moments.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The film is expected to release later this year.

Arjun, on the other hand, was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Next, he will be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Next, the actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

