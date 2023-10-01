PIC: Arjun Kapoor shares glimpse of ladylove Malaika Arora as they enjoy dinner date at restaurant

It’s already been established that Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are B-town’s sensational couple. On multiple occasions, the couple has seen spotted together and they have also shared pics of each other from vacations, making their relationship official to the world. But of late, rumors had it that there’s trouble in paradise and the Gunday actor is dating social media personality Kusha Kapila after she ended her six-year marriage with Zorawar Ahluwalia. Amid all the chatter, Arjun gave a glimpse of his date night with beau Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor gives a glimpse of date night with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are not like the many B-town couples who overshare their personal moments on social media. Having said that, they also don’t shy away from expressing their love and affection towards each other. A while ago, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of his date night with beau Malaika. The clip opens with the Chaiyya Chaiyya star toasting her drink with another female friend while Arjun clicks her. She then consumes her drink seated at the newly opened Latin American restaurant in Mumbai. Sharing the visual, the actor penned, “She’s clearly enjoying her Sunday @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Earlier today, the couple was spotted together in their sportswear, attending the Tennis Premiere League Season 5 auction in Mumbai. Several other Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, and Sania Mirza were also spotted at the event.

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor graduated from being an assistant director in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq to being the lead actor in Ishaqzaade. This was followed by several box office hits over the course of his acting career in the Hindi film industry. After receiving mixed reviews for Ek Villain Returns, back in 2022, Arjun started 2023 with Kuttey which failed to impress cinema lovers. Currently, the actor is filming for The Lady Killer which also reportedly stars actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about the movie, Arjun had earlier said that the script of the film was gripping, intriguing, and emotionally charged. “I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir, and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited,” he added.

