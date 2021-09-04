PIC: Arjun Kapoor shows his true colours; Ranveer Singh quips ‘Kya chahte ho tum mujh se’

Bollywood actors and are not only on-screen acquaintances, but they also share a great bond of friendship in real life. Time and again, the duo’s adorable moments of bromance have proven their brother-like bond is here to stay. Speaking of which, on Saturday, September 4, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s adorable social media banter once again caught our attention. It so happened that the Ishqzaade star went on to share a slew of colourful photographs from his latest photoshoot.

In the picture, fans can see Arjun donning an all-black ensemble while the graphic printed on his t-shirt breaks the monotony of his attire. Moreover, the background of the photo is accentuated with stunning hues of pink, blue and yellow. While sharing the photo Arjun hailed himself as a ‘Rainbow rockstar’. He captioned the photo as, “Showing my true COLORS. ​​​​​And also hello from your very own Rainbow Rockstar.”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Moreover, when the new post caught the attention of actor Ranveer Singh, he immediately left a funny comment on the post. The Padmaavat star said, “Kya chahte ho tum mujh se (What do you want from me)”. Check out the comment below:

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen alongside in Bhoot Police and in Ek Villain Returns. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

