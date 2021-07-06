PIC: Arjun Rampal is ‘Back on set’ in a grim avatar as he begins filming Dhaakad: Filled with gratitude

Arjun Rampal is co-starring in Dhaakad along with Kangana Ranaut. Scroll further to see the BTS picture.

starrer action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ is one of the most awaited films currently. The entire cast and crew of the film are currently in Budapest where the film has begun production. Director of the film Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai recently shared a picture of Kangana and Arjun together on the set preparing for their action stunts. He wrote in the caption, "With these two rockstars. It's action stations at Budapest." Dhaakad is touted to an espionage thriller being made on a massive scale. The first schedule of the film was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut has recently joined the team of Dhaakad in Budapest.

Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the film as he begins performing his role in the principal photography. An excited Arjun shared a positive caption about getting back to work considering most of the film work had come to a screeching halt due to COVID 19. Arjun wrote, “Back on set. Back to work. Feel blessed and filled with gratitude”. He also tagged Kangana in the post. Arjun was last seen in a thriller film called ‘Nail Polish’ alongside Bobby Deol. The film was a direct to digital release for which Arjun garnered good reviews.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun will be seen leading the charge in an epic period war drama film titled ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’. Kangana Ranaut on the other hand has several big-ticket films lined up including the much-awaited biopic of J. Jayalalithaa titled ‘Thalaivi’. She is also playing a fighter jet pilot in ‘Tejas’. Kangana has also signed on for a film where she will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.

