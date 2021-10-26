PIC: Arpita Khan Sharma hugs birthday boy Aayush Sharma, pens a mushy note with an 'Antim' touch to it

Published on Oct 26, 2021 07:48 AM IST  |  19.2K
   
Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as her husband and actor Aayush Sharma turns a year older and his next film, Antim’s trailer has received a lot of love. Well, the celebrations for Aayush’s birthday might be happening soon, but before that, Arpita took to her Instagram handle and penned down a sweet wish for him. It has grabbed the attention of all the fans and they have also wished the actor on the special occasion. Arpita has also shared a picture along with the wish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arpita expressed, “I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you. Happiest Birthday Rahuliya ! We love you very very much , have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love , great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma.” In the photo, both husband and wife are seen hugging each other and posing for the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer Antim trailer has been released yesterday. The film is slated to release on 26th November 2021. The trailer gives a glimpse of Salman Khan's powerful dialogue and his swag in the turbaned avatar. This is the first time Salman will be sharing the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush in a fully fledged film. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action drama is based on the 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

Also Read: Antim Trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma pack a punch in THIS epic fight about right and wrong

Credits: Arpita khan sharma Instagram


