PIC: Arpita Khan Sharma hugs birthday boy Aayush Sharma, pens a mushy note with an 'Antim' touch to it

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as her husband and actor Aayush Sharma turns a year older and his next film, Antim’s trailer has received a lot of love. Well, the celebrations for Aayush’s birthday might be happening soon, but before that, Arpita took to her Instagram handle and penned down a sweet wish for him. It has grabbed the attention of all the fans and they have also wished the actor on the special occasion. Arpita has also shared a picture along with the wish.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arpita expressed, “I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you. Happiest Birthday Rahuliya ! We love you very very much , have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love , great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma.” In the photo, both husband and wife are seen hugging each other and posing for the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer Antim trailer has been released yesterday. The film is slated to release on 26th November 2021. The trailer gives a glimpse of Salman Khan's powerful dialogue and his swag in the turbaned avatar. This is the first time Salman will be sharing the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush in a fully fledged film. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the action drama is based on the 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

Also Read: Antim Trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma pack a punch in THIS epic fight about right and wrong