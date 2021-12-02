PIC: Athiya Shetty awaits release of brother Ahan Shetty’s debut Tadap as she enjoys the film on a big screen

Ahan Shetty is making his debut with ‘Tadap’ alongside Tara Sutaria. The much-awaited remake of RX100 is releasing in the theaters on 3 December. The venture is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has previously launched Tiger Shroff as well. Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Milan spoke about the casting of Ahan in the film and mentioned that he received a call from Sajid one day where the producer mentioned that he is willing to launch Ahan but has not found the right subject.

Upon looking for a film to launch Ahan with, both Milan and Sajid stumbled upon RX100 and decided to buy the remake rights. Milan also mentioned that Ahan and Tara tested together for the part. “Then they tested together too. I just thought this is something I haven’t done before and that’s the reason I should do it. Also (we are) backed up by a very big production house. We also managed to get Pritam. So we were like, ‘Let's all do it, and have fun doing something that we haven’t done before’. So we worked hard at it, and it’s looking good,” said Milan.



Milan also mentioned that Ahan’s father Suniel was very supportive. “He (Suniel) said that, ‘Ahan is blessed to have someone like you to guide him. We never thought we would get someone like you. Teach him everything that you can for the journey of his career’. I think he must have dropped in once or twice on the set, but no questions nothing.”

